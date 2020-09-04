Robert Pattinson has reportedly tested positive for coronavirus forcing “The Batman” to suspend filming. According to Vanity Fair, sources familiar with the situation said the 34-year-old British actor has contracted the deadly virus just days after production resumed on the big-budget film. Earlier, Warner Bros announced that the production which is taking place in the […]
Source: Guardian Newspaper
Home The Guardian Newspaper Nigeria Headlines Robert Pattinson 'Tests Positive For Coronavirus', Pausing "The Batman" Production