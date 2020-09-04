Situation report on counter-insurgency in Borno State — Opinion — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News



A military spokesman has reportedly faulted the claim that the gains of counter-insurgency operations were now being eroded in Borno State. This is a matter both the military and the people of Borno State are equally capable of ascertaining. My emphasis here is on the response of the said military spokesman to a media report that 17 out of 27 local government areas in Borno State are under attack by the Boko Haram insurgents.

In a bid to solicit public understanding of the situation, the spokesman, among other things, said that unlike in the other North-East States of Yobe, Bauchi, Adamawa and Gombe, where substantial progress had been made in the military campaign against the insurgents, the terrain in Borno State was different. According to him, among the serious factors hindering the campaign in Borno State was that the basic facilities that could assist in winning the war were absent. He was quoted as saying that:

“There is no semblance of governance or civil authority in…