APC flags-off campaign — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Saturday in Akure officially flagged off the campaign of its candidate, Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, for the Oct. 10 gubernatorial election in Ondo State

Speaking at the rally, the Chairman of the National Caretaker Committee of the party, Gov. Mai Mala Buni of Yobe, urged people of the state not to allow anyone to truncate the developmental strides of the Akeredolu administration.

Buni stated that APC was known for its progress and development across all human endeavours.

Also, Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos, who is also the Chairman of the National Campaign Committee for Ondo State, said that Akeredolu had brought about real development across the state.

Sanwo-Olu described Akeredolu as progressive-minded, and who must be allowed to spend a second term in office for the betterment of the…