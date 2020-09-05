Lagos censors board boss suspended for demanding unauthorised levy — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The executive secretary of the Lagos State Film, Video and Censors Board Bamidele Balogun has been suspended for demanding an authorised levy.

The commissioner for information in the state Gbenga Omotoso said the 5 per cent levy on audio and visual content demanded by LSFVCB was never approved by the state government.

“There is no levy on Audio and Visual contents of all Physical and digital platforms in Lagos State,” Omotoso said in a statement on Friday.

“The Government hereby dissociates itself from the said announcement in the media.

“The Executive Secretary, who was not authorised to make such an announcement, has been suspended, pending an administrative enquiry.”

Balogun, in a letter dated August 31, asked IrokoTV, a digital video-on-demand platform to pay a 5% levy “on all audio and visual contents produced, sold, distributed, marketed, exhibited, streamed, downloaded and shared across all physical and digital platform situate lying and being within Lagos…