Osinbajo wants equitable, affordable distribution of COVID-19 vaccine — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo says the deployment of the COVID-19 vaccine should be done in an equitable and affordable manner rather than on the basis of the highest bidder.

Osinbajo’s spokesman, Laolu Akande, in statement on Saturday, said the vice-president spoke at the virtual 2020 EURAFRICA Forum with the theme, “Towards a Realistic Euro-African Partnership During and Beyond the COVID-19 Era”.

The vice-president said that such approach would effectively contain the global spread of COVID-19.

The summit featured presentations from notable global leaders, including the UN Secretary-General, Mr Antonio Guterres and the Prime Minister of Cape Verde, Mr Ulisses Correia Silva among others.

The EurAfrican Forum aims to foster stronger collaboration between Europe and Africa, and better promote a shared green and inclusive growth, among other objectives.

“Europe should work closely with Africa to ensure that when a vaccine is finally deployed, it should not be on…