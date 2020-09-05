Trump cracks down on anti-racism training as ‘propaganda’ — World — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

US President Donald Trump has ordered government agencies to end anti-racism training sessions for federal employees on the grounds they amount to “divisive, un-American propaganda.”

The order comes as Trump works to appeal to his white, blue-collar base while fighting an uphill battle for reelection amid a fraught national reckoning over racial injustice in policing and other walks of life.

In a memorandum, the White House Office of Management and Budget cited unspecified reports that “employees across the Executive Branch have been required to attend trainings where they are told that ‘virtually all White people contribute to racism’ or where they are required to say that they ‘benefit from racism.’”

It added: “According to press reports, in some cases these trainings have further claimed that there is racism embedded in the belief that America is the land of opportunity or the belief that the most qualified person should receive a job.”

“The…