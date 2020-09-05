Upsurge in baby factories, sale of infants raises concerns — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

• Baby Boy Sells For Between N900, 000 And N1.5million, While Girl Goes For N800

Undoubtedly, there is an upsurge in baby factories in the South-South and Southeast of the country. Sale of infants appears to be a booming business in the two regions, with traffickers network within zones cashing in on what is now a lucrative trade.

The babies are usually sold to either childless couples or ritualists, with prices depending their gender. While a baby boy is given out for between N900, 000 and N1.5million, the girl goes for N800, 000 and below.

But it was a different case during the pandemic, as desperate couples and teenage mothers sold at any going prices just to get money to survive.

Findings revealed that some common reasons sale of babies is on the rise in Rivers State, for example, is because of rigid social norms. Here, some women want people to feel they are pregnant before getting their baby and as such, do anything to buy a toddler after pretending to be…