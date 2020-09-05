Why we need stronger cardiovascular health interventions in Nigeria in the context of COVID-19 — Features — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

As COVID-19 spreads rapidly across Nigeria, with over than 50,000 cases and over 1,000 deaths as of August 25th 2020 (a case fatality rate of 2%), it is colliding with a quieter, but equally devastating, epidemic: noncommunicable diseases (NCDs) including heart disease, cancer and diabetes.

NCDs account for an estimated 29% of all deaths in Nigeria, including 11% attributable to heart disease. Hypertension (high blood pressure), which causes cardiovascular disease, is common: 29% of adults over 20 years old are estimated to have it (20 million people in Nigeria), a number expected to rise to 31% (39 million people) by 2030. This makes Nigerians more vulnerable to COVID-19: here, as in other parts of the world, most patients who have died from COVID-19 have had underlying illnesses, mainly NCDs. Heart disease and diabetes in particular may be associated with more severe cases of COVID-19.

Globally, the disruption of continuity of care grows more severe as COVID-19 transmission…