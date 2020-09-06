FG provides relief for flood, Boko Haram victims in Borno — News — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Federal Government has donated assorted food items for distribution to 26,067 households who were victims of Boko Haram insecurity and floods in Borno.

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Farouq, said this on Sunday while briefing the state Deputy Governor, Alhaji Umar Kadafur in Maiduguri.

Farouq said was in Maiduguri to also discuss the immediate humanitarian needs of the state.

“I am here on behalf of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and members of the National Humanitarian Coordination Committee (NHCC), to discuss the immediate humanitarian needs of your state.

“I will also like to use this opportunity to applaud the efforts of the State Government in providing food and non-food items to its vulnerable population; as well as your willingness to work with and support Humanitarian stakeholders providing humanitarian interventions in your state.

“Your Excellency, we have noted and are aware that due to the recent…