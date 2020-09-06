First international flight lands in Lagos — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

There was palpable joy on Saturday as the first international flight landed at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that this was coming after five months of closure of the Nigerian airspace due to the lockdown occasioned by the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The Middle East Airline (MEA), which took off from Beirut, Lebanon, made history as the first international flight to land anywhere in the country as it touched down at the MMIA at exactly 2.30 p.m.

The aircraft was ceremonially welcomed with a water cannon demonstration by the officials of the Aerodrome and Rescue Fire Fighters, a Department in the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN).

NAN also reports that officials of FAAN, Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Port Health…