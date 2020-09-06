One feared dead in violent PDP senatorial primary election — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Cross River North Senatorial By-election primary was laced with violence as one person was feared dead, two others shot and journalists, delegates were teargassed.

The primary which held at the Ogoja Local Government, however, produced former chairman of the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Dr Stephen Odey asa candidate despite the alleged irregularities of not obeying the Federal High Court order of September 4.

Odey polled 450 votes to defeat his closest rival and member of the House of Representatives, Jarigbe Agom Jarigbe, who garnered 90 votes.

On eve of the election two persons suspected to be supporter of Agom, one of the Senatorial aspirant for the primary were killed by suspected thugs in the house of one of the aides to the state governor, Senator Ben Ayade.

On September 5, day of the primary over 200 well armed policemen encircled the venue of the elections and and some delegates and journalists were dispersed with…