Powerful typhoon slams Japan with violent winds, heavy rain — World — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Typhoon Haishen

Women walk in heavy rain as Typhoon Haishen hits Kagoshima, Kagoshima prefecture on September 6, 2020. – Typhoon Haishen began to lash southern Japan on September 6, with officials warning it could bring record rainfall and winds strong enough to snap power line poles and flip cars. (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP)

A powerful typhoon that officials warned could bring record rains and gusts strong enough to flip cars slammed into southern Japan on Sunday, prompting authorities to urge millions to seek shelter.

Typhoon Haishen has weakened somewhat as it neared Japan’s mainland, and shifted further west out to sea, but it remained a “large” and “extremely strong” storm.

After lashing a string of exposed, remote southern islands, it neared Japan’s Kyushu region on Sunday evening, with authorities issuing evacuation advisories for more than seven million residents.

The weather agency urged people to exercise "most serious caution" for possible record rain, violent…



