Yoruba elders tango As leadership crisis deepens — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

• ‘Prof. Akintoye Leading Us Nowhere’

• He Remains Our Leader – Chief Ayorinde

• Politicians Greatest Problem Of Yoruba Nation – Tola Adeniyi

The leadership crisis rocking the Yoruba World Congress (YWC), an umbrella body of all Yoruba socio-cultural, self-determination, and advocacy groups in Nigeria and the Diaspora, deepened at the weekend as the group insisted that the removal of their protem leader, Prof Banji Akintoye, was final and irreversible.

Akintoye was elected sometime last year to chair the Assembly of all Yoruba Groups Worldwide by about 70 pan Yoruba groups. The seat had been vacant for years following the demise of the late Chief Abraham Adesanya.

One of the founding fathers of the group, Akogun Tola Adeniyi, while explaining the reason for Akintoye’s removal in an exclusive interview with The Guardian, alleged that Akintoye’s recent actions violate the constitution of the YWC, adding: “We removed him because we found out he…