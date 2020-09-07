3 Reasons To Consider Kiwi For Your Skin — Guardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Everybody knows the advantages of eating well and getting all the necessary vitamins, preferably from natural products and not as supplements. Luckily, we can get almost everything through the food we eat.

However, one important fruit that is important for the skin is the Kiwi fruit. The fruit is a rich source of Vitamin C, E, and antioxidants, all of which are very beneficial for our bodies according to Reward me.

Below are some importance of Kiwi fruit for the skin:

For Acne

You can use kiwi for skin affected by acne. Its anti-inflammatory properties fight and clear acne. You can apply mashed kiwi to boils and skin inflammations to clear them faster. Kiwi is also useful in controlling sebum (oil) production. A greasy, sticky face isn’t just unpleasant to look at but also a major contributor to skin problems. To do this:

Apply a paste of one mashed kiwi and a teaspoon of lemon juice to your face. Leave it on for 15-20 minutes before…