El-Rufai’s dis-invitation to NBA AGM — Opinion — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News



For the better part of this and the previous week, Nigeria’s social media space has been agog with arguments for and against the invitation of Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai to speak at the 60th Annual General Conference of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA). Following the protestations against Mallam El-Rufai’s invitation, the NBA National Executive Committee (NEC) heeded to the popular voice of majority of NEC members by withdrawing the invitation that was earlier extended to El-Rufai. However, the week was not without some more “El-Rufai Drama” as some Muslim interest groups from the North decried the disinvitation and further ascribed ethnic and religious undertones to the NBA NEC’s decision. Similarly, some branches of the NBA, notably the Bauchi and Jigawa branches of the NBA, expressed their intention to withdraw from the National conference following the withdrawal of the invitation that was hitherto extended to Mallam El-Rufai.

Remote causes

First,…