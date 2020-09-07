EU, Germany, Britain pressure Belarus on snatched opposition figure — World — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The European Union on Monday led calls for Belarus to immediately release over 600 people arrested for protesting against a controversial election that extended strongman Alexander Lukashenko’s 26 years in power.

Germany and Britain meanwhile demanded answers on the whereabouts of senior opposition figure Maria Kolesnikova, who allies say was snatched off the streets in central Minsk along with a spokesman and executive secretary of the Coordination Council.

The Council was set up to ensure a peaceful transfer of power after Lukashenko’s main rival Svetlana Tikhanovskaya rejected Lukashenko’s claim to have won the August 9 presidential election with 80 percent of the vote.

It accused President Alexander Lukashenko’s regime of “openly using methods of terror”.

The interior ministry said 633 people were detained on Sunday for illegal mass gatherings, one of the largest wave of arrests since the early days of the demonstrations.

“The EU expects the Belarusian…