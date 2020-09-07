FG increases efforts to grow insurance premium to N1 trillion — Business — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Nigeria’s insururance industry is going through a transformation with the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM), and major players strategizing to take prime positions for growth. The Commissioner for Insurance, Sunday Thomas, in this interview with BANKOLE ORIMISAN, speaks on how the industry is planning to attain N1 trillion premium income benchmark in the next two years, and plans to acquire greater capacity.

You took over as Acting Commissioner for Insurance in August 2019, before you were formerly confirmed as substantive Commissioner. During this period, you moved fast with getting activities started. Can you give us an idea of some of these activities and what you hoped to achieve with them?

We are far behind schedule, so we are doing a catch up. Some of the things we ought to do have been on the drawing board and we need to bring them down for full implementation. I wouldn’t consider it as being fast though, we are just trying as much as possible to keep up…