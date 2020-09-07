In Pennsylvania, a Trump-Biden battle on uneven ground — World — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

WASHINGTON, DC – SEPTEMBER 04: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference the White House on September 4, 2020 in Washington, DC. President Trump took questions on a variety of topics, including a recent magazine article in The Atlantic accusing him of making disparaging remarks about American soldiers. Drew Angerer/Getty Images/AFP

Door-to-door canvassing and weekly rallies for Donald Trump, while Joe Biden’s campaign avoids both due to the coronavirus: Democrats in Pennsylvania’s rural counties are battling to win back the key electoral state, but the pandemic is not making it easy.

The difference between the Republican and Democratic efforts in Pennsylvania’s Washington County, in the distant suburbs of Pittsburgh, is stark this election season: three tents welcomed the president’s supporters this weekend, as team Biden tried to stick to public health guidelines by organizing primarily online.

Trump backers without anti-virus masks, arrived by the…



Source: Guardian Newspaper

