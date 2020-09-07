Spain surpasses 500,000 virus cases — World — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

A bottle of hand sanitiser is placed on a desk in a classroom at a municipal school on the first day of classes for the new academic year in Valencia on September 7, 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic. – Spain will require all students aged six or older to wear masks and is urging them to wash their hands at least five times a day. The country was one of the hardest-hit countries when the coronavirus struck Europe this year before a strict lockdown helped reduce the outbreak’s spread. But infections have surged since the lockdown measures were fully removed at the end of June. (Photo by JOSE JORDAN / AFP)
Spain’s total coronavirus cases have crossed half a million, health ministry data showed Monday, as the government struggled to contain a surge of infections in one of Europe’s hardest-hit countries.
The country of around 47 million people has recorded 525,549 confirmed cases of Covid-19, and 29,516 related deaths, since its first case was diagnosed on January 31 on the…
