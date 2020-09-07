West African bloc in new appeal for ‘swift’ civilian transition in Mali — World — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

From (L-R): Presidents of Burkina Faso Roch Marc Christian Kaboré, President of Ghana Nana Akufo-Addo, President of Ivory Coast Alassane Ouattara, ECOWAS Commissionenr Jean-Claude Kassi Brou, President of Niger Mahamadou Issoufou, and President of Nigeria Muhammadu Buhari of Nigeria pose for a group photo during an Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) leaders summit in Niamey on September 7, 2020. – The West African regional bloc ECOWAS on Monday issued a new appeal for Mali to make a “swift” transition to civilian rule following a military coup on August 18, 2020 (Photo by Boureima HAMA / AFP)

The West African regional bloc ECOWAS on Monday issued a new appeal for Mali to make a “swift” transition to civilian rule following a military coup on August 18.

The 15-nation Economic Community of West African States slapped sanctions on Mali after the putsch, including closing borders and a ban on trade and financial flows, and has called for elections within…



