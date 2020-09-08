COVID-19 pandemic waste heightens pollution crisis — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

• Disaster waiting to happen, expert warns

• Promote local fabric masks, NCF boss tells govt

Waste from coronavirus Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) has become a new form of pollution as single-use plastic PPE floods drainages and oceans.



In Nigeria, millions of used elastic gloves and masks are discarded daily. Hand sanitiser bottles and other waste are already found on seabeds and washed up on beaches, joining the day-to-day litter in ocean ecosystems.



Conservationists warn and urge governments to facilitate green recovery and its sustainability.



Despite the temporary decline in carbon emissions as lockdowns have meant fewer people travelling and less industrial activity, there are concerns the pandemic will divert governments’ attention away from green issues.



The 26th United Nations climate change conference earlier planned to hold in November has been postponed. In some Nigerian cities, recycling has been put on hold and COVID-19 movement restriction…