Electricity consumers insist new tariff ill-timed — Business — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The implementation of a new tariff by the electricity distribution companies (DisCos) across Nigeria, has stoked a controversy with the operators, as consumers refuse to accept the increment, calling for its reversal.

The 11 DisCos had rolled out an electricity tariff template to implement a new service reflective tariff, which will see some consumers pay an average of N67 per kilowatt-hour of energy consumed, up from N24.

The DisCos said that electricity customers, except those receiving less than 12 hours of supply, would have to pay more. With the review, the tariff being charged residential consumers that receive a minimum of 12 hours of power supply has increased by over 70 per cent.

In a statement on August 26, and signed by the Chairman, James Momoh, the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), had directed the DisCos to engage with their customers on a service-based tariff structure.

Momoh said under the service-based structure, DisCos…