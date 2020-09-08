I am in Rivers United to set records, says Afelokhai — Sport — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Theophilus Afelokhai is a serial winner in the Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL). Afelokhai, who won several league and cup titles with Kano Pillars, was in Enyimba’s victory run in the local scene for more than five seasons before switching over to Rivers United at the end of the 2019/2020 season.

Now firmly entrenched in Port Harcourt, the goalkeeper is excited that the NPFL will soon be back to action, following the announcement by the Federal Government for the resumption of football and other team sports across the country.

Speaking to The Guardian at the weekend, Afelokhai said the wait for the season was too long, adding that since the leagues of other countries across the world had begun, the leagues in the country should also start.

“I am happy to hear that our league will soon resume. It is a good thing they have decided to call us back from the break because we have been waiting for this to happen. But thank God that they have called it off now, It is…