NAPTIP rescues 2,884 Lagos indigenes from traffickers in 16 years — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) on Tuesday said that 2,884 Lagos State indigenes were rescued from traffickers in the last 16 years.

The Director General of NAPTIP, Dame Julie Okah-Donli, disclosed this at the State House, Ikeja during the inauguration of the Lagos State Task Force on Human Trafficking.

According to her, 1,535 indigenes of Lagos State were rescued by NAPTIP and her partners, while International Organisation for Migration (IOM) returned 1,349 indigenes of Lagos from various parts of the world.

Okah-Donli said that almost all the states in Nigeria were affected by irregular migration and human trafficking.

”However, Lagos State is endemic for trafficking of children and adults for domestic servitude, sexual exploitation in brothels, street begging and street trading, as well as other forms of exploitation because of the cosmopolitan nature of Lagos.

”From 2004 to July 2020, a total of 1,535…