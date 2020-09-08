South African economy shrinks by half in second-quarter ‘gut punch’ — World — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

By
Headliners
-
4


(FILES) In this file photo taken on July 13, 2020 A man walks past a closed liquor shop in Soweto. – South Africa’s economy shrank by more than half in the second quarter, an unprecedented decline, as the coronavirus pandemic took its toll on the continent’s most industrialised economy, the statistics agency said on September 8, 2020.<br />Government shut down the country in March 2020 as it scrambled to rein in the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus, pushing the economy into deep recession.<br />The statisticians noted that the ban on alcohol sales were “drags on trade activity”. (Photo by Michele Spatari / AFP)

South Africa’s economy shrank by more than half in the second quarter, an unprecedented decline, as the coronavirus pandemic took its toll on the continent’s most industrialised state, the statistics agency said Tuesday.

The government shut down the country in March as it scrambled to rein in the spread of coronavirus, pushing the economy into deep…



Source: Guardian Newspaper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR