Instant rain claims 25 lives in Jigawa – Badaru — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

No fewer than 25 people died and more than 51,000 houses destroyed by heavy rainfall in Jigawa.

Gov. Muhammad Badaru, made the disclosure while speaking with newsmen on Tuesday in Dutse.

The governor, however, said he could not immediately give the exact number of casualties, adding: “You see to put the number of how many people died, you see this keep increasing.

“The last count we had was between 20 and 25. Some are yet to be verify whether it was as a result of flooding or other issues, whatever it is even if it is one life that is lost as a result of flooding is very serious,” he said.

Badaru, who condoled the families of those who lost their lives and sympathised with those whose property were destroyed in the current flash floods assured them of his government support.

He noted that not many people died in the flash floods, adding that some died as a result of heavy rainfall which led to sudden collapsed of their houses.

“What we have seen today is not the…