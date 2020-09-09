Navalny poisoning shatters Macron’s Russia reset dream — World — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The poisoning of Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny with the Novichok nerve agent has dealt a blow to French President Emmanuel Macron’s strategy of rapprochement with Russia, which troubled some EU allies, analysts say.

France has throughout the crisis stood shoulder to shoulder with its close partner Germany, where Navalny is being treated after falling ill on a flight from Siberia and which has told Moscow only a full investigation can lift suspicions of a state-sponsored attack.

Analysts say Macron’s much-heralded outreach to Russian counterpart President Vladimir Putin had — despite some high-profile diplomacy — so far failed to bring any concrete results.

Paris-Moscow dialogue is unlikely to be severed completely but the dispute has already claimed its first casualty in relations with the cancellation of a…