NCDC, government agencies working to address challenges faced by travellers

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) is working with other Ministries and Agencies through the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 to address challenges faced by travelers to Nigeria. The NCDC identified the travellers as those using the Nigerian International Travel Portal. Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu, Director-General of NCDC, disclosed this in an interview with […]
Source: Guardian Newspaper
