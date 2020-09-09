Nigeria’s border closure not good for regional trade, says NESG — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG), has charged the Nigerian Government to speed up plans of reopening closed land borders.

The group in a statement titled “Matters of Urgency” said “expedite actions” should be taken on the “closed borders given its negative impact on trade and employment.”

Nigerian Government said the borders were closed to stifle smuggling of petroleum products and for security reasons.

But NESG said the government should reconsider its stance.

“It must be noted that our work in ECOWAS should not be limited to security and diplomacy, but must also effectively harness trade opportunities within the sub-region,” the group said.

“We also call on the government to ratify the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA), so that we can move to full membership status and take our rightful place in subsequent negotiation rounds,” the group said.

