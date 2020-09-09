Premier League chief wants fans back, but government to review return plan — Sport — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Premier League chief executive Richard Masters has warned it is “critical” to get fans back into stadiums soon, but a spike in coronavirus cases has forced the British government to review plans to reopen venues from October 1.

The Premier League was forced to finish last season with the final 92 matches played behind closed doors after the coronavirus lockdown.

When the 2020-21 campaign kicks off on Saturday, stadiums around England will remain empty in the stands due to the continued threat of the pandemic.

Brighton hosted 2,500 fans for their recent pre-season friendly against Chelsea, while Arsenal’s Premier League home match against Sheffield United on October 3 was earmarked for a potential…