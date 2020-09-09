Storm as UK violates EU treaty with proposed law — World — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

By
Headliners
-
2


Boris Johnson 1

Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson waves as he leaves 10 Downing Street in central London on September 9, 2020, to attend Prime Minister’s Questions (PMQs) at the House of Commons. – Britain readied on Wednesday to intentionally breach its EU divorce treaty with new legislation that critics warned would undermine its global standing and any hopes for an orderly exit out of the world’s biggest single market. Johnson’s government was to submit a new bill governing the UK’s own internal market across its devolved nations, to take effect after the expiry of a transition period out of European Union membership in December. (Photo by Ben STANSALL / AFP)

Britain readied on Wednesday to intentionally breach its EU divorce treaty with new legislation that critics warned would undermine its global standing and any hopes for an orderly exit out of the world’s biggest single market.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government was to submit a new bill governing the UK’s own…



Source: Guardian Newspaper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR