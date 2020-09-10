CAN to hold fasting, prayers — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Edo chapter, in conjunction with the Light of Peace for Africa Foundation on Wednesday said it has slated Sept. 16, for fasting and prayers for the conduct of peaceful state elections.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the state governorship election is slated for Sept. 19.

The Chairman of the Association, Bishop Oyonnude Kure, who tagged the event, “The Unbeatable God”, disclosed this while briefing newsmen in Benin ahead of the event.

Kure said there was the need for the heads of blocs and God-fearing people in the state to come together in one voice to seek the face of God to avoid bloodshed and violence.

According to him, seeking God’s grace before, during, and after the election cannot be overemphasised because a peaceful election is critical to the destiny of the citizens of the state.

“CAN hereby call on all churches, all pastors, all Christians, all God-fearing and all good people of Edo for a one-day prayer…