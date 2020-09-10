Enugu SME Centre in spotlight as Hackathon Series uncovers innovative ideas — Technology — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The Enugu SME Center has recorded a remarkable milestone with its ongoing Hackathon Series, a quarterly series in partnership with the private sector to bring the ideas of the teeming youth of Enugu State to the limelight.

So far, the healthy contest has brought together the best innovative minds with disruptive ideas and solutions to address the changes to ways of life and business as a result of Covid-19 and the institutional change it has created in the global ecosystem.

In its first edition, the quarterly series is targeted as both tech-inclined and non tech-inclined creative thinkers, to develop sustainable platforms, products and ventures to rebuild, recreate, and reinvent the future of business and innovation within Enugu State.

With focus on projects themes around agriculture, education, healthcare, small business tools and other use cases and services, the Hackathon Series has brought together over 300 teams in the first quarter, who tendered…