Nigeria abandons Vision 20:2020, dreams Agenda 2050 — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

• Plans to lift 100m out of poverty

• Inaugurates steering committee

Realising its inability to meet Vision 20:2020 goals years after the country embarked on an ambitious agenda to be among the top 20 economies in terms of GDP size, President Muhammadu Buhari, on Wednesday in Abuja, inaugurated National Steering Committee to oversee and actualise Nigeria Agenda 2050 and Medium-Term National Development Plan (MTNDP).

Evidence before the COVID-19 pandemic showed Vision 20:2020 was far from being a reality; the health crisis only compounded the situation.

Birthed by former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Nigeria’s Vision 20:2020 focuses on two broad objectives that include making efficient use of human and natural resources to achieve rapid economic growth; and to translate the economic growth into equitable social development for all citizens.

Nigeria has had two different administrations since the adoption of Vision 20:2020, each having its own…