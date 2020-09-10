Senate extends constitution amendment memoranda submission date

The Senate has extended the closure of submission of memoranda from various interest groups in Nigeria regarding the review of the constitution. Its committee in charge of the exercise, which made the announcement yesterday in Abuja, shifted the deadline by nine days. Deputy Senate President and Chairman of the Committee on Constitution Review, Ovie Omo-Agege, […]



Source: Guardian Newspaper

