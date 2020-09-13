EU warns Britain it must implement withdrawal treaty

European Council chief Charles Michel warned Britain Sunday it must “take its responsibilities” and fully implement the Brexit withdrawal agreement. “Time for UK Government to take its responsibilities,” Michel write on Twitter after speaking by telephone with Irish prime minister Micheal Martin. The British government on Wednesday introduced new legislation to rewrite its Brexit withdrawal […]



