11-Year-Old Defending Champ Dies During Beer Drinking Contest — Guardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News



An 11-year-old boy, who is defending champion in a drinking contest in Malawi, died during the final stage, local media reported on Monday.

According to a local media website, Malawi24, the boy identified as Humphreys Chipeta, who was a keen drinker, died after drinking five bottles of kachasu at a beer-drinking contest in Mzimba in the northern part of the country.

Kachashu is an illegal traditional distilled beverage consumed mainly in rural and poor urban residential areas of Malawi, According to South African news website, IOL.

The beer-drinking competition was organised for those aged under 14, those below 21 years, and for seniors. The winner of the beer-drinking competition was set to pocket MK20 000 (about N10,000).

Eyewitnesses told Malawi24 that the boy had reached the finals of the contest when he collapsed. An eyewitness said that they suspected foul play in the boy’s death as he was the defending champion.

“He was not just an amateur boozer,” said the witness,…