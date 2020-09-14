Ancelotti confident new-look Everton can shake up top six after Spurs win — Sport — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Carlo Ancelotti said his belief that Everton will compete with the Premier League’s top six this season was justified after Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s towering header earned their first win over Tottenham since 2012 with a 1-0 victory on Sunday.

Ancelotti has been heavily backed with the signings of James Rodriguez, Abdoulaye Doucoure and Allan, and the Toffees looked a much-improved side on the one that finished 12th last season as they were thoroughly deserving winners at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

“We showed we can compete, which is the most important message, that we can compete if the spirit is good, if the attitude is good,” said Ancelotti.

“I said before the game our target was to fight for the European…