I want INEC to conduct free, fair elections, says Obaseki — Politics — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in the Edo governorship election, Gov. Godwin Obaseki, on Sunday expressed belief that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), would conduct free, fair and credible elections in Edo.

Obaseki stated this when he played host to the Senate Committee on (INEC), on a courtesy visit to the government house in Benin.

According to him, as government we have made all the resources at our disposal available to all agencies of government that are going to handle the conduct of the election weather INEC or the security agencies.

“We want to believe that INEC, the umpire, will conduct a free, fair and credible election.

“However, the perception with the public and our people is that the election will be manipulated.

“This has been the rhetoric of the opposition.

“And that it doesn’t matter what happens in the polling units, because of what they term federal might, and that federal might may be deployed…