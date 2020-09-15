INEC says ready for election — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Ahead of the Sept.19, Governorship Election in Edo, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), on Monday said it was ready for the poll, pledging to ensure free, fair, and credible election.

INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Dr Johnson Sinikiem, stated this at a stakeholders’meeting in Benin, which had in attendance heads of security agencies, observer groups, traditional institutions, representatives of the participating 14 political parties, governorship candidates, religious leaders, and the media.

In an address at the meeting, Sinikiem said the meeting, being the last in the series ahead of the election, was to discuss finishing touches to all areas of the preparations and other issues.

He, therefore, intimated the gathering of some activities the Edo INEC had carried out, preparatory to the election.

“We monitored the primaries of the 15 political parties, out of which 14 submitted the names of candidates to…