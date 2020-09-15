MKO Abiola's children released after 13 days in detention





The two sons of late Moshood Kashimawo Olawale Abiola, Kassim and Aliyu, who were arrested and detained over a robbery incident at the residence of the late politician in Ikeja, have been released. PremiumTimes on Tuesday night reported that their lawyer, Mike Ozekhome, confirmed the release of the duo. He said their bail was secured […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper