The consumer price index (CPI) which measures inflation increased by 13.22 percent (year-on-year) in August 2020. This is 0.40 percent points higher than the rate recorded in July 2020 (12.82 percent), the National Bureau of Statistics said in a Report just released The increases were driven by food, border closure and energy prices . The […]

The post Nigeria's inflation further rises in August appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper