Soyinka backs Obasanjo's criticism of Buhari, says Nigeria close to extinction





Nobel Laureate Prof Wole Soyinka on Tuesday supported the criticism of former Nigerian president Olusegun Obasanjo against the Muhammadu Buhari government, saying the country is close to extinction. “We are close to extinction as a viable comity of peoples, supposedly bound together under an equitable set of protocols of co-habitation, capable of producing its own […]

