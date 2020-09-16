



Cinema Exhibitors Association of Nigeria (CEAN) in Lagos State said they are ready to open for business. The cinema operators said this at a virtual meeting with Lagos State Governor Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Wednesday. The meeting was moderated by filmmaker and television host, Mosunmola Abudu, popularly called Mo Abudu. Speaking on behalf of the […]

The post Lagos, operators begin process to reopen cinemas appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper