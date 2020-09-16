Nigeria to celebrate 60th independence anniversary for a year





The Federal Government on Wednesday declared that Nigeria’s 60th Independence Anniversary celebration will be observed for a whole year, ending September 30th, 2021. This came as President Muhmmadu Buhari unveiled the logo and theme for the 60th Independence Anniversary celebration. The brief ceremony was conducted just before the weekly virtual Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper