NLC takes final decision on fuel hike todayNigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

• No going back on ultimatum, says TUC

• Workers insist on reversal of hiked tariffs

• Minister defends hike

• APC asks Nigerians to endure

The Nigeria Labour Congress meets today to take final decision on fuel price hike and electricity tariff increase.

This comes as TUC insists its seven-day ultimatum to the Federal Government stands. The ultimatum was handed down to the Federal Government to reverse the increases.

Also the organised labour has told the Federal Government it will not go into any negotiation with it until the increased price of petrol and electricity tariff are reversed.

The President of Trade Union Congress (TUC), Quadri Olaleye, stated the position of workers yesterday at a dialogue on the economy between the organised labour and the Federal Government.

This is as the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, insisted that the Federal Government could not have held discussion with…