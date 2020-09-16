People Refusing To Wear Face Masks Made To Dig Graves For Coronavirus Victims





The coronavirus pandemic has caused a lot of damage across the globe and in a bid to curtail its spread, authorities have mandated the use of face masks. Defaulters who were caught not using face masks in Ngabetan in East Java province of Indonesia have been punished by being made to dig graves for coronavirus victims. […]

