Anger over government’s plan to mark independence for ‘365 days’Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

President Muhammadu Buhari (right), Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo during the unveiling of the logo of Nigeria’s 60th Independence Anniversary at the Presidential Villa in Abuja…yesterday.

• Middle Belt forum, PANDEF kick
• Our public officials are jokers, Afenifere tells Buhari
• President unveils anniversary logo
Federal Government’s plan to mark Nigeria’s 60th Independence anniversary for a whole year — beginning on October 1, 2020 and ending September 30, 2021 — became subject of controversy yesterday, with ethnic nationalities and socio-cultural organisations taking a swipe at the official decision.

The Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), the Middle Belt Forum, Arewa leaders and stakeholders within the Aka Ikenga, an Igbo socio-cultural organisation condemned the plan as “a joke.” Yoruba socio-cultural organisation, Afenifere, described President Muhammadu Buhari and his cabinet members as…



