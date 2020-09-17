Anger over government’s plan to mark independence for ‘365 days’Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

• Middle Belt forum, PANDEF kick

• Our public officials are jokers, Afenifere tells Buhari

• President unveils anniversary logo

Federal Government’s plan to mark Nigeria’s 60th Independence anniversary for a whole year — beginning on October 1, 2020 and ending September 30, 2021 — became subject of controversy yesterday, with ethnic nationalities and socio-cultural organisations taking a swipe at the official decision.

The Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), the Middle Belt Forum, Arewa leaders and stakeholders within the Aka Ikenga, an Igbo socio-cultural organisation condemned the plan as “a joke.” Yoruba socio-cultural organisation, Afenifere, described President Muhammadu Buhari and his cabinet members as…