American basketball player Maya Moore has revealed that she is now married to Jonathan Irons, the man she helped exonerate after he served over 20 years in prison for a crime he did not commit. Moore announced Wednesday on ‘Good Morning America’ with Irons by her side that the couple married earlier this summer. “We […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper