Beyonce is not only one of the world’s most famous singers, but she is also one of the most celebrated with several accolades to her name. The songstress who has been a model figure for many people across the globe has had many take her name as theirs in homage to her. Beyonce’s mother, 66-year-old […]

The post Beyonce's Mother Tina Knowles Explains Origin Of Singer's Name appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper